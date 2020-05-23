Pak police officer killed, another injured as gunmen open fire

A Pakistani police officer was killed and another injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the country's restive northwestern tribal region, officials said.

Station House Officer of Laachi police station in Kohat district Nazir Abbas was on routine patrolling when the assailants targeted him and his security official, they said.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of the security official is stated to be critical as he was shot multiple times.

During a search operation, police killed one of the assailants in an encounter while another managed to flee in an injured condition.

