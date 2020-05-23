COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 156, cases stand at 6,657

Three deaths and 163 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 156 and positive cases to 6,657.

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Kota, the official said.

At 23, the maximum cases were reported from Jodhpur followed by Pali (19), Nagaur (17), Rajsamand (14), Jalore and Udaipur (13 each), Dungarpur and Kota (10 each), Barmer and Jhunjhunu (6 each), Ajmer and Jaipur (5 each), Sirohi and Jhalawar (4 each), Tonk and Bikaner (3 each), Dholpur and Sikar (2 each), Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh (1 each).

According to the official, 3,695 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered while there are 1,368 active cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)