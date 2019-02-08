Pak using social media to mobilize Kashmiri youth toward militancy: Army

The commanding-in-chief of the northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, said Thursday the has been using to mobilize support among the youth of and to stir them towards militancy.

He also said that continues to remain intact in PoK and

He said is trying to develop narratives to alter public opinion in to disrupt peace and stability. "It is matter of concern for us. We are seized of this concern."



He said the has been exploiting platforms to influence the youth of the Valley to join militancy.

"Radicalization is not only a concern in but a global concern," Lt Gen Singh told reporters here.

However, he added, the has developed effective counter-terrorism capabilities and the fight against terrorism has now entered "an important phase".

"We are using technology and artificial-based solutions to counter the message, so that youth do not fall prey to the designs of the army," he said.

"I am hopeful that in the coming year, we will be able to see peace, prosperity and development in the state," he said.

Replying to a question on America's proposed pullout of troops from Afghanistan, the said the and all agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments.

"We are prepared for any contingency," he said, referring to possible infiltration by Afghan-based militants into and

He said options for another "surgical strike" on terrorist bases are open.

"Surgical strikes were a tactical operation to give a strategic message that has the capability to do acts which are unpredictable. We were successful in conveying that message," he added.

On the investigation into sepoy Aurangzeb's killing in south Kashmir last year, he said, "We got information that one or two jawans intentionally or unknowingly passed information about his movement."



"Perhaps the terrorists picked up the and took benefit of it," he said, adding a probe is going on.

Aurangzeb was abducted by militants from Pulwama. His bullet-riddled body was found on June 14 in on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)