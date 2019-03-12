Pakistan assures US to deal 'firmly' with terrorists, says Bolton

has assured the that it will deal firmly with all terrorists and take steps to de-escalate tensions with India, a top said Monday.

Such an assurance was given by the Pakistani during a call with the US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, the latter said in a tweet.

"Spoke with Pakistani FM Qureshi to encourage meaningful steps against JeM and other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan," Bolton said.

"The FM assured me that would deal firmly with all terrorists and will continue steps to de-escalate tensions with India," tweeted the

Bolton's call with Qureshi came during the ongoing visit of the Indian On the first day of his visit, the top Indian met the US of State

The continued to maintain pressure on Pakistan, according to a readout of the meeting issued by the State Department.

" Pompeo and Gokhale discussed the importance of bringing those responsible for the (Pulwama) attack to justice and the urgency of taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil," State Department said.

Pompeo affirmed that the stands with the people and government of in the fight against terrorism, he said.

"They noted the strength of our partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation, including on counterterrorism," Palladino said.

Tensions flared up between and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)