Pakistan claims two Indian aircraft shot in Pakistani airspace, India says it has no such report

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots but India said it knows of no such incident.

There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries, defence sources in the Indian capital said.

Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 13:25 IST

