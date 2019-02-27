No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', say sources

There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.

claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in occupied while the other fell in

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)