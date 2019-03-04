Pakistan maintaining state of alert and vigilance along LoC: Army

-
ALSO READ
Indo-Pak DGMO-level talks: Army to protest against jawans' killing, infiltration
2 Pak Army men killed in Indian retaliation along LOC: Pak media
Pakistan's BAT attempted intrusion on LoC
Indian troops asked to be alert in apprehension of BAT attack by Pakistan
Pak BAT action foiled: Army used Quadcopters to locate attackers corpse
-
The Pakistan Army was maintaining the "state of alert and vigilance" along the Line of Control where it claimed that the Indian Army was resorting to "intermittent firing".
Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, updating the security situation, said that Indian troops initiated fire in Neza pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors.
India said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire at two places by targeting forward posts and villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, breaking a two-day lull in cross-border skirmishes.
Indian officials said the firing and shelling by Pakistan in Akhnoor and Poonch sectors in Jammu region, however, caused no casualty.
Maj Gen Ghafoor said that there was no casualties on Pakistan side during last 24 hours in the intermittent firing by India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU