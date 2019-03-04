JUST IN
Business Standard

Pakistan maintaining state of alert and vigilance along LoC: Army

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

The Pakistan Army was maintaining the "state of alert and vigilance" along the Line of Control where it claimed that the Indian Army was resorting to "intermittent firing".

Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, updating the security situation, said that Indian troops initiated fire in Neza pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors.

India said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire at two places by targeting forward posts and villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, breaking a two-day lull in cross-border skirmishes.

Indian officials said the firing and shelling by Pakistan in Akhnoor and Poonch sectors in Jammu region, however, caused no casualty.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said that there was no casualties on Pakistan side during last 24 hours in the intermittent firing by India.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 21:40 IST

