Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border, LoC in J-K

Pakistani troops Sunday violated ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the International Border and (LoC) in and districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported on the Indian side in the firing, which was retaliated effectively and strongly by the forces, they said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on border outposts of the BSF in Hiranagar sector around 11 am, the officials said, adding it was retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for a brief period.

This was the third time in the past six days that violated ceasefire in this sector. Last Tuesday, a or BSF was killed when he was hit by a Pakistani sniper from across the border.

Pakistani troops also fired on positions and the villages along the LoC in Naushera sector of district from 1pm to 3pm, the officials said.

They said several mortar shells from across the border hit the forest area but there was no report of any damage.

Besides the International Border, the Pakistani troops have been violating ceasefire along the LoC in the twin districts of and Poonch almost on a daily basis since the beginning of the year.

While an Army was killed in the Pakistani firing on January 11, two Army personnel, including a major, lost their lives in an improvised (IED) explosion on the same day along the LoC in

