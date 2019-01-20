Tremors in Palghar, Maharashtra

Magnitude 3.6 tremors were felt Sunday evening in a part of district.

The tremors were registered in and around Dundalwadi near Dahanu around 6.40 pm, said of the district disaster management cell.

Seismic activity was witnessed in the area after a lull of about a month, he added.

A Central team had visited areas of district which frequently experience tremors last month.

