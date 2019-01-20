JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

None in Oppn has courage and caliber to challenge Modi: Ram Madhav

Reports claim Siddaramaiah "gifted" Benz car, Congress denies
Business Standard

Tremors in Palghar, Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar (Maha) 

Magnitude 3.6 tremors were felt Sunday evening in a part of Palghar district.

The tremors were registered in and around Dundalwadi near Dahanu around 6.40 pm, said Vivekananda Kadam of the district disaster management cell.

Seismic activity was witnessed in the area after a lull of about a month, he added.

A Central team had visited areas of Palghar district which frequently experience tremors last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements