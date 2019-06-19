Pakistanis only hearing "depressing" news these days: Pak chief justice

-
Pakistan's chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa Wednesday lamented that Pakistanis were only hearing "depressing" news these days -- on the state of the economy, politics and even from the cricket field.
Addressing a ceremony to highlight the work of model courts in Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that the reports of the 'national economy in ICU' was not a good news.
"We hear about the economy and we are told that either it is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or it has just come out of the ICU," he said, referring to the serious balance of payments crisis that threatens to cripple Pakistan's economy.
The cash-strapped government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for bailout packages worth billions of dollars.
"We see the noise coming out of Parliament and we see that leader of the house as well as the leader of the opposition, they are not even being allowed to speak.
