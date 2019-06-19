Pakistanis only hearing "depressing" news these days: Pak chief justice

Pakistan's Asif Saeed Wednesday lamented that Pakistanis were only hearing "depressing" these days -- on the state of the economy, politics and even from the cricket field.

Addressing a ceremony to highlight the work of model courts in Pakistan, the of said that the reports of the 'national economy in ICU' was not a good

"We hear about the economy and we are told that either it is in the (ICU) or it has just come out of the ICU," he said, referring to the serious balance of payments crisis that threatens to cripple Pakistan's economy.

The cash-strapped government of is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, the and the for bailout packages worth billions of dollars.

"We see the noise coming out of Parliament and we see that of the house as well as the of the opposition, they are not even being allowed to speak.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)