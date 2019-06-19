Telangana BJP hits out at CM over Modi "fascist" comment

BJP in Telangana Wednesday took strong exception to K Chandrasekhar Rao's remark that he had once called "fascist", saying it reflected his "feudal mindset".

K also condemned the chief minister's claim that the NDA government did not give any funds for the mega Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project across Godavari river, to be inaugurated on June 21.

He slammed Rao for the remark against while holding the post of

"...when people recognise him (Modi) as the most popular in the world,... you say I had called him fascist. Is this not an example of your feudal mindset?" the BJP asked.

On the Kaleswaram project, said the Chief Minister had earlier praised the government for giving environment and other clearances to the project in the "shortest possible" time.

Noting that BJP also had contributed to the project, he said: "...Not alone you. But for (Devendra) Fadnavis, CM, but for government, this could not have been possible. There would have been no Kaleswaram project at all," he claimed.

The flows through Maharashtra, Telangana and

Seeking to turn tables on the chief, sought to know his achivement as a in the UPA government.

On the other hand, the NDA government had provided Rs 11,000 crore to the state under 'PM Krishi Sinchayi Yojana' scheme, he said.

The BJP also objected to Rao's criticism of Union for Home G Kishan Reddy's remarks that had become a safe haven for terror elements.

"Yes, it is said that has become a safe zone for sleeper cells, terrorist activities. What is wrong in it?" Laxman asked and referred to a media report on recent NIA raids on suspected terror modules in the city.

He alleged Rao was getting 'intolerant' in view of BJP's impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to a question on Modi not being invited for the Kaleswaram project inauguration, Rao had Tuesday said the had been extended invitation for the Mission Bhagiradha drinking water scheme and asked should he be called for everything while pointing out was not part of NDA.

He had also said the government extended "issue-based" support to the NDA government in its previous regime and opposed matters on which it differed and the same strategy would continue now.

The recalled he had criticised Modi as a "fascist prime minister" after seven 'mandals' belonging to Telangana were given to for construction of Polavaram multi-purpose project.

At the same time, TRS had supported NDA in the presidential election, he had pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)