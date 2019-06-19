Punjab CM gives nod to set up warehouse for non-agri purposes

Chief Minister Wednesday gave his nod to set up a warehouse for non-agricultural purposes in district, officials said.

The facility will be set up on the Banur-Tepla road to give a boost to industrial development in the region, they said, adding that the model would be replicated across the state.

An official release stated that by giving his nod to carry out necessary amendments in the unified zoning regulations of Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, the has met a long-pending demand of industrialists and traders.

"This move will help augment investments in trade and commercial activities, giving the much-needed impetus to the warehousing sector besides generating employment opportunities for the youth," the release read.

According to the release, industrialists and traders have been demanding for long to set up warehouses for the storage of different type of goods and commodities in view of their huge potential and demand.

The CM also asked the to expedite the process of providing the possession of land under a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the state.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the Regional and here, according to the release.

The CM directed Vini Mahajan, (Housing and Urban Development), to ensure that all developers and colonisers immediately handed over the possession of the requisite land, already earmarked in their layout plans, to the authorities concerned for the scheme meant for economically weaker sections.

Mahajan said a notification for developing an industrial area adjacent to the already existing industrial zone in Banur had been issued in the light of the decision taken during the last board meeting.

She informed the CM that the remaining area would also be assessed for the purpose of further industrial development.

