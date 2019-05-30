JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ukrainian parliament rejects PM's resignation

HC cautions litigants, lawyers to purchase court fees stamp from authorised vendors
Business Standard

Palaniswami wishes Jagan, Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik on them being sworn-in as the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha respectively.

He expressed hope that under their leadership the relationship between their states and Tamil Nadu would be strengthened and reach greater heights.

"I hope you will follow the footsteps of your illustrious father (Y S Rajasekhara Reddy) in serving the people of Andhra Pradesh," Palaniswami said in a letter to Reddy.

Tamil Nadnu and Andhra Pradesh have close cultural and economic relationship spanning centuries, he said expressing hope it will be fostered mutually for the benefit of the people of the states in the coming years.

In his message to Patnaik, he said: "I am hopeful under your dynamic leadership, Odisha's development will be further strengthened as well as the cooperation between our states will reach new heights."

While YSR Congress swept to power winning 151 seats in the 175-member AP Assembly, Patnaik led the Biju Janata Dal back to power in Odisha for a fifth consecutive term in the recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU