Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army in Bethlehem raid: Ministry

A Palestinian teen was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a raid in the occupied overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said today.

Arkan Mizher, 15, was shot in the chest during clashes in in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, the ministry said.

The said its forces had entered the camp and arrested two suspects, using "riot disposal means" against protesters.

