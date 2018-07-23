Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army in Bethlehem raid: Ministry

JUST IN
AFP  |  Bethlehem 

A Palestinian teen was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said today.

Arkan Mizher, 15, was shot in the chest during clashes in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces had entered the camp and arrested two suspects, using "riot disposal means" against protesters.

First Published: Mon, July 23 2018. 12:00 IST

