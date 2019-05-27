Palme d'Or win will help people learn more about Korean films: Bong Joon-ho

Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who became the first South Korean to win Film Festival's prestigious award for his film "Parasite", hopes this will inspire people to learn more about the cinema from his country.

The director, best known for his such as "Memories of Murder", "The Host" and "Snowpiercer", said he was not the only South Korean who could win the award.

Bong said the win was special as 2019 marks the 100 year anniversary of cinema in Korea, according to IndieWire.

"In 2006, I went to see a retrospective on Kim Ki-young. I went to the French cinema library to see that and was surprised to see French spectators really liked his and that made a big impression on me. I got the Palme today in but I'm not the only Korean who could receive that award," he said at a press conference.

"There's a lot of Korean talent that could win the Palme. I would like to do more retrospectives around the world featuring great Korean directors. Maybe today this will help me move forward in this direction. It's an opportunity for people to learn more about around the world," the director said.

jury, headed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, awarded "Parasite", Bong's seventh film, the in a unanimous vote on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)