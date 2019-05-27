JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top news of today: Modi in Varanasi, AP EAMCET result, Indigo Q4, & more
Business Standard

Delhi HC seeks Vadra's reply on ED's plea to cancel his anticipatory bail

Justice Chander Shekhar issued a notice to Vadra on ED's petition challenging the trial court's April 1 order, which granted him anticipatory bail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar issued a notice to Vadra on ED's petition challenging the trial court's April 1 order, which granted him anticipatory bail.

The court also sought response of Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora on the agency's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the court, said they required his custody as Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements