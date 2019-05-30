JUST IN
Pamela Adlon joins Judd Apatow's comedy

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Pamela Adlon has boarded filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film.

The "Better Things" creator-star joins Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr and Bel Powley.

Details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Davidson's life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Tomei will play Davidson's mother and Maude will play Davidson's sister.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 12:00 IST

