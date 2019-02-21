Panchayats in Chhattisgarh lose rights over sand mining

Wednesday said in the assembly that the rights of panchayats over will be withdrawn in the state.

Allocationof will now be managed by the state-owned Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC), he added.

Regular complaints of illegal and misuse of this system (control ofpPanchayats over sand mining) was coming to the fore.

Hence, this step is being taken to check large-scale illegal sand mining, said.

The made the announcement during a discussion on a call attention motion moved by Briahspat Singh (Congress) over recovery of penalty in the name of illegal sand mining and in district.

said though the is withdrawing control and management of sand mines from panchayats, these institutions will continue to receive royalty against sand mining.

The panchayats will be getting 25 per cent additional royalty, he added.

The new royalty will be calculated after taking out the mean of the royalty earned by a panchayat in the last five years, and to this amount 25 per cent hike will be added, he said.

For sand being transported to other states from Chhattisgarh, a higher rate of royalty will be fixed, Baghel added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)