Panel to review cases againsttribals in naxal-hit areas

The government has set up a high-level committee headed by a retired Supreme Court to review police cases againsttribals in naxal- affected areas of the state.

On the direction of Bhupesh Baghel, a high-level committee has been constituted to review the cases registered against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the naxal-affected area, an said Wednesday.

The panel, headed by Justice (retd) A K Patnaik, will have General, Additional General, Additional Chief Secretary of Home department, secretary of tribal development department, Director (also in-charge of anti naxal-operations), Director of Police and as its members, it said.

During the previous BJP government, the had accused it of implicating innocent tribals on false cases, particularly in naxal-related incidents.

