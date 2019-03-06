Panel to review cases againsttribals in naxal-hit areas

The Chhattisgarh government has set up a high-level committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to review police cases againsttribals in naxal- affected areas of the state.
On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a high-level committee has been constituted to review the cases registered against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the naxal-affected area, an official said Wednesday.
The panel, headed by Justice (retd) A K Patnaik, will have Advocate General, Additional Advocate General, Additional Chief Secretary of Home department, secretary of tribal development department, Director General Jail (also in-charge of anti naxal-operations), Director General of Police and commissioner of Bastar division as its members, it said.
During the previous BJP government, the Congress had accused it of implicating innocent tribals on false cases, particularly in naxal-related incidents.
