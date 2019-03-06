NCSM collaborates with Google Arts & Culture for online

National Council of Science Museums, Kolkata, a organisation under the Union Ministry of Culture, has collaborated with ' Arts & Culture' for the largest online about inventions and discoveries ever curated, a NCSM statement said here.

Christened 'Once Upon a Try' - the online was launched Wednesday and contains collections, stories and information from over 110 renowned institutions from across 23 countries (including NCSM) highlighting major breakthroughs in the millennium and the great minds behind them, the NSCM, statement said here Wednesday.

The statement said in the online the NCSM contributes six interactive stories about the long and glorious Science and Technology heritage of

General, NCSM, A.D. Choudhury said "Modern technology has opened avenues for global audiences and museums are no more limited to the boundaries of four walls."



He said Arts & Culture provides a platform to showcase exhibitions through all-new experiences via high resolution images and virtual walkthroughs.

"Our collaboration starts with Indias Science and Technology Heritage exhibition, an area lesser-known to the world. I hope people from across the world will be enriched through this initiative and would be motivated to visit our real-world expositions at our Science Centres throughout the country," a statement quoted of Arts and Culture, as saying.

The app can be installed on iOS or for free.

Sood said has put collections of more than 1,800 museums at your finger tips.

"Its an immersive way to explore art, history and the wonders of the world, from bedroom paintings to the womens rights movement and the Taj Mahal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)