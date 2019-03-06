Khadse says dream to become CM led to his political wilderness

Former minister and senior BJP leader has said his dream of becoming the led to his current political wilderness.

Khadse was speaking at an event organised by members of the Muslim community in district of North Maharashtra, his home district.

"I have served at several posts and held various ministries in the last 40 years of public life," he said.

However, a Muslim worker interrupted him saying, "One day, you should become the of "



To this, Khadse replied saying, "I may become the CM...just because I had a dream, I became like this without committing any crime."



Khadse, the MLA from seat in district, had resigned in June 2016 after he was accused of using his post as the to facilitate a land deal in favour of his wife and He has since then consistently denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)