Khadse says dream to become CM led to his political wilderness

Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse has said his dream of becoming the state chief minister led to his current political wilderness.
Khadse was speaking at an event organised by members of the Muslim community in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, his home district.
"I have served at several posts and held various ministries in the last 40 years of public life," he said.
However, a Muslim worker interrupted him saying, "One day, you should become the chief minister of Maharashtra."
To this, Khadse replied saying, "I may become the CM...just because I had a dream, I became like this without committing any crime."
Khadse, the MLA from Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district, had resigned in June 2016 after he was accused of using his post as the revenue minister to facilitate a land deal in favour of his wife and son-in-law. He has since then consistently denied any wrongdoing.
