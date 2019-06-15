Pant joins Indian team

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant comes in as cover for injured Dhawan
Rishabh Pant to fly in as cover for Shikhar Dhawan
Injured Shikhar Dhawan under observation: BCCI
Hum paron se nahin, hauslon se udte hain: Dhawan hints World Cup ain't over yet
Thumb fracture no deterrent as Dhawan sweats it out in the gym
-
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Saturday joined the Indian team as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan ahead of its big-ticket World Cup clash against Pakistan here Sunday.
Pant trained with the rest of his teammates at the Old Trafford on Saturday.
"Good to be back. Thank you for all your support and love India," wrote Pant on his Twitter handle with a picture.
He was not picked in the initial 15-member squad but kept as a reserve.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU