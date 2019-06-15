JUST IN
Pant joins Indian team

Press Trust of India  |  Manchester 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Saturday joined the Indian team as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan ahead of its big-ticket World Cup clash against Pakistan here Sunday.

Pant trained with the rest of his teammates at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Good to be back. Thank you for all your support and love India," wrote Pant on his Twitter handle with a picture.

He was not picked in the initial 15-member squad but kept as a reserve.

