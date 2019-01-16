Pantsulaia wins Delhi International Chess Tournament

-
Third seed Georgian Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia won the 17th Delhi International Chess tournament after settling for a quick draw with Grandmaster S.L Narayanan in the 10th and final round, here Wednesday.
It was a seven way tie at the top between Pantsulaia (Georgia), Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran), Stupak Kirill (Belarus), Amonatov Farrukh (Tajikistan), Diptayan Ghosh, Abhijeet Gupta, and Narayanan on eight points apiece in the event but Levan was declared the winner based on his better tie-break.
There were norms galore at the tournament. International Masters Gukesh D and Visakh NR secured GM norms while Aditya Mittal, Saurabh Ananad, Bharat Kumar Reddy and Neelash Saha scored IM Norms respectively.
Bommini Mounika Akshaya of Andhra Pradesh scored a Women's International Master norm from her performance here. Mounika beat Kamdar Udit in her final round game.
Important Results final round:
Narayanan.S.L (7.5) drew with Pantsulaia Levan (7.5)
Amonatov Farrukh (7) beat Visakh NR (7)
Gupta Abhijeet (7) beat Gukesh D (7)
Mosadeghpour Masoud (7) beat Erigaisi Arjun (7)
Ghosh Diptayan (7) beat Praveen Kumar C (7)
Movsziszian Karen lost to Stupak Kirill (7).
