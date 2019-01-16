Pantsulaia wins Delhi International Chess Tournament

Third seed Georgian Grandmaster Pantsulaia won the 17th Delhi International tournament after settling for a quick draw with Grandmaster S.L Narayanan in the 10th and final round, here Wednesday.

It was a seven way tie at the top between Pantsulaia (Georgia), Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran), Stupak Kirill (Belarus), Amonatov Farrukh (Tajikistan), Diptayan Ghosh, Abhijeet Gupta, and Narayanan on eight points apiece in the event but was declared the winner based on his better tie-break.

There were norms galore at the tournament. International Masters Gukesh D and Visakh NR secured GM norms while Aditya Mittal, Saurabh Ananad, and scored IM Norms respectively.

of scored a Women's International Master norm from her performance here. Mounika beat in her final round game.

Important Results final round:



Narayanan.S.L (7.5) drew with Pantsulaia (7.5)



Amonatov Farrukh (7) beat Visakh NR (7)Gupta Abhijeet (7) beat Gukesh D (7)Mosadeghpour Masoud (7) beat Erigaisi Arjun (7)Ghosh Diptayan (7) beat C (7)Movsziszian Karen lost to Stupak Kirill (7).

