Paris Tutankhamun show sets new French record with 1.42 mn visitors

AFP  |  Paris 

A blockbuster Tutankhamun show set a new all-time French record Sunday, with 1.42 million visitors flocking to see the exhibition in Paris, the organisers said.

The turnout beat the previous record set by another Tutankhamun show billed as the "exhibition of the century" in 1967, when 1.24 million queued to see "Tutankhamun and His Times" at the Petit Palais.

The show will open in London in November where 1.6 million paid to see "The Treasures of Tutankhamun" at the height of "Tutmania" in 1972.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 21:50 IST

