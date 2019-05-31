Parliament session from June 17-July 26; budget on July 5

The first session of the 17th will be held from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5, said on Friday.

The dates of the session were decided in the first cabinet meeting of the

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Javadekar said the first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs while the speaker will be elected on June 19.

The President's address to the joint sitting of both and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20, he said.

The economic survey will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The session will have a total of 30 sittings.

It will be the first budget of the in its second term and will be presented by

The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then on February 1.

