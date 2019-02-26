Parrikar hails IAF for Pak terror camp strike

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday congratulated Indian Air Force for launching a strike on a terror camp in Pakistan in which up to 350 terrorists and trainers are believed to have been killed.

Within minutes after he was discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) this evening, Parrikar, 63, took to twitter and praised the Air Force.

"I salute the #IndianAirForce for its daring operations. It is a testimony to the IAF's unparalleled strike capabilities. The new India under Shri.@narendramodi ji believes in its forces, and makes no compromise on terrorism and national security," tweeted the former defence minister who had supervised the 2016 surgical strike across the LoC.

India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 19:45 IST

