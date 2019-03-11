Parrikar undergoes routine scan at GMCH: CMO

Ailing Manohar Parrikar Monday underwent a "routine" medical scan at the Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here, his office said.

Parrikar, 63, has been treated for a pancreatic ailment since the last one year.

"The visits the GMC for routine scan," stated a release issued by the (CMO).

After visiting the GMCH, Parrikar returned to his private residence at

He had visited the state-run facility on March 3 for regular check up.

The senior BJP leader, who has been in and out of hospitals at various places since last February, was admitted to the GMCH on February 23, where he was treated by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and experts from the state-run facility.

He was discharged on February 26.

Apart from the GMCH, Parrikar had undergone treatment at hospitals in the USA, Mumbai, and AIIMS in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)