Parrikar undergoes routine scan at GMCH: CMO

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Monday underwent a "routine" medical scan at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here, his office said.
Parrikar, 63, has been treated for a pancreatic ailment since the last one year.
"The Chief Minister visits the GMC for routine scan," stated a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
After visiting the GMCH, Parrikar returned to his private residence at Dona Paula.
He had visited the state-run facility on March 3 for regular check up.
The senior BJP leader, who has been in and out of hospitals at various places since last February, was admitted to the GMCH on February 23, where he was treated by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and experts from the state-run facility.
He was discharged on February 26.
Apart from the GMCH, Parrikar had undergone treatment at hospitals in the USA, Mumbai, and AIIMS in Delhi.
