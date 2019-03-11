Probe Raj's claim of another 'Pulwama-like' attack: Complaint

Veteran and lawyer S Balakrishnan has sought a police inquiry into Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's claim of another "Pulwama-like" terror attack before the Lok Sabha polls.

submitted a written complaint to the station, demanding an inquiry under relevant laws into the claim made by the chief about a possible terror attack in the country, police said Monday.

Citing media reports, Balakrishnan said Thackeray had said, "Mark my words there will be yet another Pulwama- like incident in the country".

According to the application, Thackeray is a senior and responsible politician, whose statements should be taken seriously.

He appears to be certain of a repeat of the Pulwama- type terror attack that took place on February 14 and resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir, the said.

The police should record Thackeray's statement and inquire into his claim, said Balakrishnan.

"We have received the application of the in connection with the remarks of Raj Thackeray," said an of the station.

