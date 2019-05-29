JUST IN
Business Standard

Parsvnath's net loss widens to Rs 367.37cr last fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 367.37 crore during the last fiscal year, despite rise in income.

Its net loss stood at Rs 323.93 crore in the 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 925.44 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 210.08 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenditure more than doubled to Rs 1,327.10 crore from 569.6 crore.

Wed, May 29 2019.

