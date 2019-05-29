On tournament eve, Morgan embraces pressure of being favourites

Wednesday insisted England will not crumble under the pressure of being favourites ahead of their opener against

Ranked first in ODI cricket, England have won 15 of their 19 series since going out in the pool stages of the 2015 edition.

"We have spoken about it as a group, the level of expectation and the favourites tag is there for a reason," he said on the eve of the tournament opener.

"Over the last two years, particularly at home, we have been outstanding and that is the reason it is there.

"In past World Cups I have played in and some of the others have played in, we have gone with little expectation and not done that well. I would pick this position instead."



England brushed aside 4-0 earlier this month and, although they lost their warm-up match with Australia, saw off in their final contest on Monday.

declared his squad was ready for action after concerns for Mark Wood, and

"There is a lot of belief within the dressing room. We are confident with our own game. The first game of any or Ashes feels different and that is natural.

"Dealing with it is a challenge in itself but one we are looking forward to. A win (against South Africa) under any circumstances will do."



England will hope to emulate their female counterparts after they won the 2017 Women's on home soil.

The men's team also gripped the nation with their run to World Cup semi-finals last summer and passed on his words of advice earlier this month.

The two teams' journeys are remarkably similar and believes his side can also inspire the country.

"We did the session with Gareth and it was brilliant," he added.

"Every one of our players enjoyed it. He got up and talked about his journey with the team, especially in the build-up and how they increased expectations.

"Everyone who has been in our team recognised that they were in the same place we were four years ago. Hopefully we can match what they did."



To do that, a fast start is essential but ranked third in the world will pose a major threat at The Oval, even without fast bowler who is missing with a shoulder

But it is the conditions which worry Morgan most, with cloud expected for much of the morning.

"In every World Cup, something stands out. And in this one, it could be that every team is three or four down early on because of the overhead conditions," he added.

"We are prepared for that and it is something we will overcome. They are a well-rounded team, they are coming into a tournament with confidence.

"They have coped without often for about a year and a half. They have cover. The last time they were here, Dale wasn't and they were fine.

