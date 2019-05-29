Veer Chotrani, Sankalp Anand set up final clash

lad Chotrani and Delhi's Sankalp Anand put it across higher-ranked opponents to enter the boys under-19 final of the Southern Slam junior squash, a national five-star event here Wednesday.

In the girls under-19 section, Ananya Dabke of Mumbai, pulled off an upset win over second-seeded Jannia Singh for a spot in the final.

The match between Chotrani and second-seeded Yash Fadte of witnessed high quality with the latter rallying after trailing 1-2 before winning in five games.

After starting strongly, the lost his way as Fadte played in a solid manner.

Chotrani, however, regained his composure to register a 11-5, 10-12, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 win.

The lanky Sankalp played consistently to upstage No.1 seed Utkarsh Baheti 5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10.

In the girls under-19 event, left-hander Sanya Vats, the top seed had it easy over local girl Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, winning 11-8, 11-4, 11-8.

The talanted Dabke stole the show with a 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 demolition of the No.2 seed Jannia Singh.

