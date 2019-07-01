Part of 3-storey building collapses in Maha; none hurt

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A portion of a dilapidated three- storey building collapsed at Kalyan town here in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon, an official said.

No casualty was reported as all residents of the building, which was declared dangerous, were evacuated sometime back, the official at the district disaster control room said.

Local firemen and personnel from the district disaster control cell rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident that took place around 3 pm, he said.

The Kalyan town and other areas of Thane district have been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, the official said, adding that this could have led to the mishap.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 16:25 IST

