Partisanship on part of CEOs, observers will lead to ruthless action: CEC

Chief Tuesday said that even a trace of proven malafide or partisanship on the part of electoral officers and election observers during the polls would lead to "ruthless action" against them.

Certain cases of malafide were reported last year during elections to five states.

Arora said the commission reposes complete trust in the senior officers being deputed to the field and would like them be the first and last point of contact.

"However, he also cautioned them that even a trace of proven malafide or partisanship, would lead to ruthless action from the commission," read a statement issued by the after a day-long meeting with a thousand officers drawn from IAS, IPS, who are being deployed as observers in the and assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering, said developing real-time intelligence and monitoring the candidates' accounts is crucial to cut down the influence of illegitimate resources adversely affecting the election process.

Fellow observer urged the observers to get familiarised with all the instructions and guidelines to ensure clarity in execution in the field.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)