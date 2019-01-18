Patkar demands liquor ban in Yavatmal district

leader Friday demanded a total liquor ban in Yavatmal, a district in infamous for suicides.

Addressing a rally, she said the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in should immediately announce a total ban on liquor in district.

The step should be taken before the Lok Sabha poll schedule is announced, she said at the rally here attended by women.

If liquor is not banned in Yavatmal, women from the district will not vote for the party and ensure it is defeated, Patkar said.

The rally was organised under the aegis of Swamini Daru Bandi Andolan Samiti, an anti-liquor outfit.

Patkar said political parties should include liquor ban in their respective election manifestos.

