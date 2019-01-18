JUST IN
Business Standard

Patkar demands liquor ban in Yavatmal district

Press Trust of India  |  Yavatmal 

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar Friday demanded a total liquor ban in Yavatmal, a district in Vidarbha infamous for farmer suicides.

Addressing a rally, she said the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra should immediately announce a total ban on liquor in Yavatmal district.

The step should be taken before the Lok Sabha poll schedule is announced, she said at the rally here attended by women.

If liquor is not banned in Yavatmal, women from the district will not vote for the party and ensure it is defeated, Patkar said.

The rally was organised under the aegis of Swamini Daru Bandi Andolan Samiti, an anti-liquor outfit.

Patkar said political parties should include liquor ban in their respective election manifestos.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 21:57 IST

