Patkar opposes Centre's move to replace labour laws with codes

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader and activist Medha Patkar Sunday hit out at the Union government on its move to subsume 44 existing labour laws into four codes dealing with wages, social security, industrial safety and welfare, and industrial relations.

One of these, the Code on Wages Bill which seeks to replace existing laws related to workers remuneration, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Code on Wages will replace the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

Addressing a press conference here Sunday, Patkar said labour unions will oppose these "anti-worker" moves of the government.

"These codes will do away with social security measures of the labour force in the country. It will give a free hand to industrial houses and big companies. All labour unions must come together to agitate against these moves of the Centre," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)