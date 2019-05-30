Patnaik congratulates Jagan Reddy on taking over as Andhra CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
"Congratulate @ysjagan ji on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. May the state develop further and benefit people more," Patnaik said in a twitter post.
Reddy, who led YSR Congress Party to a spectacular victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan.
The YSR Congress emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member state Assembly.
