Patnaik congratulates Jagan Reddy on taking over as Andhra CM

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulate @ysjagan ji on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. May the state develop further and benefit people more," Patnaik said in a twitter post.

Reddy, who led YSR Congress Party to a spectacular victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The YSR Congress emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member state Assembly.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 17:30 IST

