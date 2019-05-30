Jagan Reddy sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, orders enhancement of old age pension for poor

Y S Jagan Mohan was Thursday as the chief of and on his first day in office, he ordered enhancement of old age pension for the poor -- one of his party's nine pre-poll promises, "Navaratnalu".

E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 46-year-old leader, whose party won 151 seats in the 175-member strong state assembly.

took the oath in Telugu at 12.23 pm amid thunderous cheers by scores of party leaders and workers in a brief ceremony at the in

His council of ministers is expected to be on June 7.

"For all the hardship I faced for nine years... the 3,648 km 'padayatra' (foot march) I undertook... you all blessed me so much that you gave me a victory as big as the sky. I have seen your troubles, listened to your grievances. I assure you that I am here to address all of them," an emotional said after taking oath.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Reddy signed a file for enhancing the monthly old age pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for the poor.

The chief also announced appointment of four lakh village volunteers (educated unemployed youth) by August 15 this year to work in the proposed 'Grama Sachivalayams' (village secretariats).

Each volunteer would be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 till they find a better job, Reddy said.

"Navaratnalu" also includes promises of supporting farmers with a grant of Rs 12,500 per annum; phased implementation of liquor ban and implementation of 'Aaroygyasri' scheme, under which financial assistance of Rs 10,000 will be given to patients suffering from

Reddy also assured of a total clean up of the to root out corruption through "revolutionary and transparent" governance.

Any existing contract for development projects would be scrapped if corruption is detected, the said.

He was alluding to the Polavaram project, capital city Amaravati and other major works that stoked controversies during the previous Chandrababu Naidu-led government's regime.

A dedicated call centre would be opened in the to receive complaints, if any, on corruption at any level, Reddy announced.

"All government benefits under different welfare schemes will henceforth be delivered at the doorsteps of beneficiaries by the village volunteers," he said.

"Any new application seeking welfare benefits will be disposed of within 72 hours," he added.

The chief also promised that there would be "no discrimination of any kind" in disbursal of welfare benefits.

Just before Reddy's address, Christian pastors, Muslim maulvis and Hindu priests recited prayers and blessed him.

He is the second of the state post its bifurcation in 2014.

Vedic scholars from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams blessed the at his residence here ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Reddy reached the stadium and went round the galleries in an open-top jeep to greet thousands of people who had come to witness the event.

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, DMK chief M K and were the special guests at the swearing-in ceremony.

Telangana Deputy Mahmood Ali, Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, minister also attended the ceremony.

Reddy's mother and YSRC Y S Vijayamma, his wife and sister and family members were seated on the dais.

Ram Gopal Varma, who normally stays away from politics, specially attended Reddy's swearing-in ceremony.

Naidu, who was invited by Reddy over phone, decided to stay away from the function.

The YSR also decimated Naidu-led in the recent general election, winning 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

