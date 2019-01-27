Patnaik launches Es 1,100cr infra projects in Ganjam district

Sunday launched a slew of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,100 coore in district.

While foundation stones were laid for 231 projects, as many as 48 of them were inaugurated during Patnaik's visit to the district.

The projects are in different sectors including roads, buildings, tourism and water supply. The cost of the projects for which foundation stones were laid is to the tune of Rs 715 crore, a said.

Major projects which were inaugurated by the chief minister included a 10-bedded geriatric ward (Rs 40 crore), district vaccine store (Rs 79 crore), bleaching store (Rs 29.64 crore) and construction of OPD for eye department at the district headquarter hospital and here.

Similarly, the major projects for which laid foundation stones are railway over bridges (ROB) at Jagannathpur (Rs 30 crore) and Ambapua (Rs 35 crore), improvement of 9 major roads in Berhampur, Hinjili, Gopalpur, Chikiti and Digapahandi (Rs 113.51 crore), said Superintending Engineer, PWD Berhampur Circle, Binod Kumar Padhy.

The also laid foundation stones for development of infrastructure of 11 tourism projects in the district.

The total project cost of the tourism projects was Rs 4.78 crore, said District Tourist Officer,

In addition, also laid foundation stone for double laning of a 15-km road from Karapalli to Loudigaon at a cost of around Rs 49 crore.

This approach road is significant as the permanent campus of and Research (IISER), Berhampur will be set up at Loudigaon, around 25 km from here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)