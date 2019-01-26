Empowerment of all sections identity of Odisha, says Naveen

was celebrated across amid tight security on Saturday, with Chief Minister asserting that development, welfare of the poor and empowerment of all sections have become the state's identity.

is surging ahead on the path of progress and its identity now is welfare and empowerment of all including women, youths, farmers, workers, poor and dalits, he said after hoisting the national flag at in Cuttack.

unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at an impressive parade on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the state capital.

Colourful tableaux displaying the state's rich culture and progress made in different sectors were taken out on the stretch, enthralling the bystanders.

In his address, the said has progressed substantially in many spheres.

Maintaining that the Make in Odisha Conclave held last year has instilled confidence among investors, said the event attracted investment intents to the tune of Rs 4.2 lakh crore with potential to create 6 lakh fresh employment opportunities.

in Malkangiri, Biju Expressway, spread of irrigation in 8 lakh hectare area and new medical colleges - all developmental projects are milestones in Odisha's progress, he said.

has been extended to all villages benefiting 96 lakh families, said adding that 10 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated soon.

Noting that the KALIA scheme launched for farmers has been hailed by agricultural experts, Patnaik said over 12 lakh farmers have been benefited under the scheme.

"I believe that KALIA scheme will bring a new revolution and improve the life of farmers," he said.

Security was strengthened in Maoist-hit districts, including Malkangiri and Koraput, in view of a boycott call given by the Left-wing extremists.

