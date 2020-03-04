JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Crude to snuff gains from weak rupee, muted global demand to hurt exports
Business Standard

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

The employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

Paytm, Paytm mall
Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised.

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU