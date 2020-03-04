Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Gurgaon Paytm employee tests positive, cases rise to 29
Coronavirus: Over 370 who travelled abroad under surveillance in Noida
Coronavirus: Rajasthan govt, hotels follow infected Italian tourists' trail
Coronavirus wrap: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Inside story of Delhi coronavirus case: From dinner at Hyatt to isolation
-
A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.
Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU