PDP activist in critical condition after militant attack in J&K's Kulgam

A Peoples activist was grievously injured after militants allegedly shot him at Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday, police said.

Suspected militants shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his residence at Zungalpora village of district in south Kashmir, a said.

Jamal was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, he added.

A police case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)