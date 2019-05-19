PDP activist in critical condition after militant attack in J&K's Kulgam

-
A Peoples Democratic Party activist was grievously injured after militants allegedly shot him at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.
Suspected militants shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his residence at Zungalpora village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, a police official said.
Jamal was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, he added.
A police case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said.
