Waiting for May 23, says Omar as exit polls predict NDA win

With most exit polls predicting another term for Narendra Modi, said all of them could not be wrong and he was waiting for May 23 when the final result will be announced.

"Every single exit poll can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd (May)," te and former chief minister tweeted.

The counting of votes is slated for May 23.

Some of the exit polls have even projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

However, a number of them predicted big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to make major gains in other states.

Exit polls in the country have had mixed record on accuracy and quite often their projections have been way off the actual results.

