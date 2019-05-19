Maha: 16 tigers sighted in Melghat during 'machaan census'

A waterhole "machaan (tree platform) census" carried out Saturday by the Forest department in the Tiger Reserve has revealed the presence of at least 16 tigers, 29 leopards and 209 sloth bears, a said.

Machaan census involves groups of people sitting atop tree platforms to observe and record wildlife numbers.

"A total of 406 machaans were set up for 359 participants. We sighted 16 tigers and heard tiger calls at five different places. The number of leopards seen was 29 while 209 sloth bears and 125 wild dogs were also slighted," MS Reddy, of Tiger Reserve in district said Sunday.

"The last time such a census was done on April 30 last year, we saw 16 tigers, 12 leopards and 163 sloth bears and 47 wild dogs," he added.

told that 558 Indian gaurs, 531 wild boars, 612 Sambhar deer, 267 spotted deer, 267 barking deer, 39 four horned antelope, 31 porcupines, 75 civet cats, 30 hyenas, 210 blue bills, 889 langurs, 18 ratel and a lone pangolin were also sighted during the machaan census on Saturday.

A similar census, with 40 machaans and 52 people, was carried out in Akola wildlife division, covering Katepurna, Dhyanaganga and Karanja Sohol sanctuaries, told

"Two leopards, 11 sloth bears, 488 wild boars, two Sambhar deer, 5 barking deer, 58 spotted deer, 199 blue bulls, 108 black bucks, six porcupines, one hyena and 79 langurs were sighted," he said.

