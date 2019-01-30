"Peace talks should not be hit after NDFB's life sentence"

An organisation of Bodo women Wednesday expressed hope that the life sentence awarded to of (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary would not derail its ongoing peace talks with the government.

and nine others were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI special court on Wednesday in the 2008 serial blast case that had claimed 88 lives.

"We appeal to the government that there is still time and that they give priority to peace process to ensure that it is not derailed," Bodo Womens' Anjali Daimari, also sister of Ranjan Daimary, said.

How can the organisation carry on with the peace process when its is in jail to serve a life term, asked.

The NDFB is under a ceasefire agreement with the and since May 2005.

"He (Ranjan Daimari) was engaged in every talk (held earlier)," she told reporters outside the after her brother was sentenced to life.

said they will keep on fighting legally and move a higher court against this verdict.

formed an outfit in 1986 and in 1994, changed its name to National Democratic Front of (NDFB). Its objective was to secure a state in the areas north of the in

