Aspiring TV actor commits suicide

A 28-year-old aspiring TV allegedly committed suicide in suburban Wednesday, the police said.

Rahul Dixit, the deceased, hanged himself at his house in early in the morning, a said.

His family members found that he had hanged himself from the ceiling of bedroom using a bed sheet, and took him to a nearby hospital.

However, he was declared dead before arrival, the said.

No suicide note was found and the reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at station.

Mahesh Dixit, Rahul's father, posted an emotional message on tagging his son, saying "Iss duniya ko kyun chhod kar chala gaya Rahul" (Why did you leave this world Rahul).

