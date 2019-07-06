JUST IN
Peddler held with heroin in J-K's Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

An alleged drug peddler was arrested Saturday with six gram heroin in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

During checking, a motorcycle rider Teg Ali, a resident of Malani village of Ghagwal, was intercepted at Y-Junction on the Rajpura-Malani road, an official said.

The official said initially Ali tried to escape but was apprehended along with the narcotic.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 19:15 IST

