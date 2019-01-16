Pending work on Tawi Barrage project to start soon

Pending work of the Tawi Barrage project which aims at beautifying the city landscape would start soon, an said.

Around 80 per cent work on the city's beautification project across the has been completed and the Tawi Barrage project, which is popularly known as artificial lake, is likely to be completed by May, he said.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Kewal Kumar Sharma, the to

The meeting was informed that the pending work on the Tawi Barrage project would start soon and necessary directions have been passed to expedite the work.

The directed officials for close coordination among the executing agencies so that the project is completed without further delay.

He said regular review meetings would be convened to assess the pace of work and early removal of bottlenecks, if any.

The artificial lake on the is expected to provide 120 cusecs of irrigation water, which would be supplemented to the during peak requirement, besides emerging as a vital tourist attraction in city, the said.

He said it was decided that expert advice would be taken from IIT Roorkee so that the project is completed within the technical specifications and taking care of other related aspects.

