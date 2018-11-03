Lightning strike kills man, injures two in J-K's Reasi

A 50-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when they were struck by lightning in district of and Kashmir, police said Saturday.

Farooq Ahmad Bakarwal, his daughter and uncle were hit by the lightning inside their house at Kun Darorian village in the Katra area around midnight, a said.

He said Bakarwal died on the spot, while his daughter and uncle were injured and shifted to a hospital.

