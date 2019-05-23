People rejected opposition's 'negative' politics: Adityanath

Thursday said the people of the country have rejected opposition's "negative" as he congratulated for the BJP's imminent victory in the polls.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 298 seats, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"I want to congratulate Modiji for the victory of BJP and its allies in the polls. The people have discarded negative of opposition. They have showed that the of 'pariwarwad', 'vanshwad' and 'jatiwad' (nepotism and casteism) will not succeed anymore," Adityanath said here.

He said the BJP had got the support of every section of the society.

"The work done by Modiji for internal security, development of infrastructure and welfare of the people worked," he said.

