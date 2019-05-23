TECNO's Second TV Commercial From #ShineInAnyLight Campaign Goes on Air from 25th May'19

/ -- The 360-degree campaign went live from 2nd May'19 and is running across TV, Social, digital and on-ground



TECNO, the global premium recently launched its first campaign for the year viz. ' in AnyLight' to establish the newly-released CAMON i4 as a product for those who consider 'Life is a performance' to defeat circumstances and 'Shine' in any condition.

The integrated marketing campaign ' in Any Light' includes a series of three documentary style films featuring - A Rag Picker turned street photographer, and Toshada Uma - The with Alopecia and Chandani Srivastava - turned Choreographer, celebrating individuality, strong will power and people who believe in paving their own way in life against all odds. Each film visuals are a storytelling of ' in AnyLight' belief of these individuals for whom Life is all about living their passion and following their dreams no matter the darkness.

Conceptualized and executed by CreativeLandAsia, the campaign is targeted towards the youth of the country who are free and open-minded. They are the ones that do not get influenced and are rather liberal about the choices they make in life. It is from this attitude that stemmed the core campaign idea of 'Shine in AnyLight' focusing on the belief that for Indian youth life is not just lived, it is performed. Deep inside everyone there is piece of extraordinary waiting to be seen which can be discovered through TECNO's 'AnyLight camera' lens, and make them shine in any circumstances.

The 360-degree marketing campaign consists of a TVC, a long-format documentary film for digital natives, and on-ground activations and outreach programme.

TV Campaign consisting of 3 commercials



To build awareness and reach out to core audience the campaign includes three TV commercials of 20 sec duration. The first TV ad from the series which went on air from 2nd May featured Vicky Roy, the The spots were running across biggest reality shows on TV like The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer on Sony, Little Champs on Zee TV as well as special shows like Salaam on TV. The next TV campaign Featuring Toshada, A with Alopecia to go on air from 25th May. The campaign will be present across 28 channels including Colors, Sab, &TV, Max and regional channels like ABP Bangla, Star Jalsha, covering news, entertainment and movies.

Long format film for the 100% digital natives



The digital film is a 2-min documentary film on Vicky Roy, his inspiring journey from a rag picker on the streets of to an The film translates into a message of living the passion and achieving success despite limited means, modest background and scarce opportunities. Already over 5 mn people have seen the TV commercial in the last 15 days across digital platforms. Next will be Toshada, Uma's documentary film!







Vicky's 'Shine in AnyLight' story is inspiring millions of budding photographers who has come forward to share their own story. The testament of campaign making waves is reflected on TECNO's Instagram page with many such inspiring stories clicked from the lens of CAMON i4. aims to invite fans across the length and breadth of the country to share their 'Shine in AnyLight' story with the world, through a photography contest. The winners will get a chance to attend the Photography Workshop with Fans will be eligible to be showcased on TECNO's and score exciting gifts.

The campaign will be further amplified on social and digital platforms. To help consumers get a first-hand experience of the 'AnyLight' camera the brand will carry on-ground activities covering 100+ towns enabling direct face-to-face engagement with 1 mn + consumers on-ground through-out the campaign period.

CAMON i4 is available in 3 variants, 2GB + 32GB @ INR 8999, 3GB + 32GB @ INR 10599 and 4GB + 64GB @ INR 11999



About Mobile



Established in 2006, is a premium brand from Upholding the brand essence of 'Expect More', TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localised innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a with presence in more than 40 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sale volume of more than 43 million units. is also the Tablet and Handset of For more information please visit:

