TECNO's Second TV Commercial From #ShineInAnyLight Campaign Goes on Air from 25th May'19

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand recently launched its first brand campaign for the year viz. 'Shine in AnyLight' to establish the newly-released CAMON i4 smartphone as a product for those who consider 'Life is a performance' to defeat circumstances and 'Shine' in any condition.
The integrated marketing campaign 'Shine in Any Light' includes a series of three documentary style films featuring Vicky Roy - A Rag Picker turned street photographer, and Toshada Uma - The Fashion model with Alopecia and Chandani Srivastava - A Street Dancer turned Choreographer, celebrating individuality, strong will power and people who believe in paving their own way in life against all odds. Each film visuals are a storytelling of 'Shine in AnyLight' belief of these individuals for whom Life is all about living their passion and following their dreams no matter the darkness.
Conceptualized and executed by CreativeLandAsia, the campaign is targeted towards the youth of the country who are free and open-minded. They are the ones that do not get influenced and are rather liberal about the choices they make in life. It is from this attitude that stemmed the core campaign idea of 'Shine in AnyLight' focusing on the belief that for Indian youth life is not just lived, it is performed. Deep inside everyone there is piece of extraordinary waiting to be seen which can be discovered through TECNO's 'AnyLight camera' lens, and make them shine in any circumstances.
The 360-degree marketing campaign consists of a TVC, a long-format documentary film for digital natives, social media campaign and on-ground activations and partner outreach programme.
TV Campaign consisting of 3 commercials
To build awareness and reach out to core audience the campaign includes three TV commercials of 20 sec duration. The first TV ad from the series which went on air from 2nd May featured Vicky Roy, the Ace Photographer. The spots were running across biggest reality shows on TV like The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer on Sony, Little Champs on Zee TV as well as special shows like Salaam India on India TV. The next TV campaign Featuring Toshada, A fashion model with Alopecia to go on air from 25th May. The campaign will be present across 28 channels including Colors, Sony Sab, &TV, Sony Max and regional channels like ABP Bangla, Star Jalsha, covering news, entertainment and movies.
Long format film for the 100% digital natives
The digital film is a 2-min documentary film on Vicky Roy, his inspiring journey from a rag picker on the streets of Delhi to an internationally acclaimed photographer. The film translates into a message of living the passion and achieving success despite limited means, modest background and scarce opportunities. Already over 5 mn people have seen the TV commercial in the last 15 days across digital platforms. Next will be Toshada, Uma's documentary film!
Social media campaign
Vicky's 'Shine in AnyLight' story is inspiring millions of budding photographers who has come forward to share their own story. The testament of campaign making waves is reflected on TECNO's Instagram page with many such inspiring stories clicked from the lens of CAMON i4. TECNO aims to invite fans across the length and breadth of the country to share their 'Shine in AnyLight' story with the world, through a photography contest. The winners will get a chance to attend the Photography Workshop with Vicky Roy. Fans will be eligible to be showcased on TECNO's social media channels and score exciting gifts.
The campaign will be further amplified on social and digital platforms. To help consumers get a first-hand experience of the 'AnyLight' camera smartphones the brand will carry on-ground activities covering 100+ towns enabling direct face-to-face engagement with 1 mn + consumers on-ground through-out the campaign period.
TECNO CAMON i4 is available in 3 variants, 2GB + 32GB @ INR 8999, 3GB + 32GB @ INR 10599 and 4GB + 64GB @ INR 11999
About TECNO Mobile
Established in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of 'Expect More', TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localised innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. It is a major global player with presence in more than 40 emerging markets across the world. In 2017, TECNO achieved a sale volume of more than 43 million units. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information please visit: www.tecno-mobile.
